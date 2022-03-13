Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

