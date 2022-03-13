Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.