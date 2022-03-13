Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 127,064 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,064 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 411,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

