Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,655 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

