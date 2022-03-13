Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 707,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.