CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.