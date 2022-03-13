CX Institutional Buys 10,234 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 3,159,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

