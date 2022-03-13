CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,580. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $284.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

