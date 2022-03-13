D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

