DA Davidson Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

