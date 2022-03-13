Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

About Shizuoka Bank (Get Rating)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.