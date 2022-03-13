Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Shizuoka Bank (Get Rating)
