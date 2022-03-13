DAO Maker Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $150.11 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06661596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.77 or 0.98938269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041177 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,950,657 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

