Dawson James Reiterates Buy Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Dawson James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 347.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

