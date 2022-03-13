DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBVT stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,371. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

