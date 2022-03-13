Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $124.87 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $11.11 or 0.00029337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $124.87 million and approximately $752,688.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,853.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.95 or 0.06649257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00270217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00463981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00409718 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,244,757 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

