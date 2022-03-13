Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DSGN opened at $17.25 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

