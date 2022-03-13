Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DSGN opened at $17.25 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
