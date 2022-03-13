Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.00.
PGPHF opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,385.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,586.03. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
