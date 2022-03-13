Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOTDF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 205 ($2.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.

DOTDF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

dotdigital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

