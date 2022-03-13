Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

