Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected. Devon’s production volumes and presence in Delaware have expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

