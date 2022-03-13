DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 660,571 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondHead by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 455,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 45,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. DiamondHead has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

