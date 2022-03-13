DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $12.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

NYSE:DKS opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

