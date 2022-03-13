DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

