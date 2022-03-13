Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Concrete Pumping worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

