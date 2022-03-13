Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,484 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Bank of Princeton worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

