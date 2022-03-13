Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 65,347 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 144.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

