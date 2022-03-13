Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.92 Million in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Organogenesis by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $17,647,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

