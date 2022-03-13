Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 282 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $278.23 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.33.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.