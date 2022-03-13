Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 360,849 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Surface Oncology worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

SURF opened at $2.76 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

