Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.