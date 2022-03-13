Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 21,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Disco has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

