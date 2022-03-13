Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

