Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Diversey has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 66.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

