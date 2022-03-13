Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Document Security Systems by 297.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Document Security Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter worth $1,790,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,281. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.