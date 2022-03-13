DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
