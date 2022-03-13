Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $2,912,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

