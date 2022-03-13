Domani Wealth LLC Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 143.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

