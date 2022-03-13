Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCUE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,213 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 602,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

