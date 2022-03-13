Donald William Nicholson Acquires 2,293 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,983.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $38.86.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GBIO shares. William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
