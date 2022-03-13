Donald William Nicholson Acquires 2,293 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,983.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after buying an additional 131,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 152,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBIO shares. William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.