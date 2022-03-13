DoYourTip (DYT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $160,124.43 and $3,193.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.90 or 0.01185059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

