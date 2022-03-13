Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 165,619 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $50.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
