Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 165,619 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $50.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

