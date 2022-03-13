Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

