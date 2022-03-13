DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

