Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.580 EPS.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

