Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GRF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

