Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.