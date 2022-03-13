Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CEV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
