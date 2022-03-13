Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 83.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ETO opened at $26.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

