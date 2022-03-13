Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE:WDO opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.