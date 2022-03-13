Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
