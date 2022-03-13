Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

