Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 966.50 ($12.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,063.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

